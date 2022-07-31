Man found hanging from tree in alleged suicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an alleged suicide after a man was found hanging near the Mall at Marathon yesterday.

Video footage circulating on social media showed the body of a lifeless male hanging from an Almond tree just a few feet away from the T-junction connecting the Mall at Marathon to Marathon Road.

According to police, the man was found shortly before 7pm on a property in the area of Marathon Road, north of Robinson Road.

“Police are uncertain of the circumstances surrounding this incident; hence an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death,” read the police statement.

“Anyone with information that can assist police with probing this matter is asked to contact police @ 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or visit the nearest police station. Investigations continue.”