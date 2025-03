NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Abaco are investigating alleged suicide of a 63-year-old man that occurred on Wednesday March 5, 2025.

A security official on Guana Cay alerted police to the incident around 3:00 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a Caucasian male unresponsive, with an object tied around his neck and hanging from a private dock.

He was pronounced deceased by the local doctor, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigation continues