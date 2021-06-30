Man found dead in car with engine still running

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police found a man dead in his car in the middle of the street early this morning.
According to reports, police were alerted to gunshots being discharged on Lyon Road off Shirley Street shortly after 1am.
“A patrolling unit responded and on the officer’s arrival to the area,” the statement read.
“They met a white Nissan Cube at a stop in the middle of the street at the T-junction of St. Margaret and Lyon Road, with the engine still running.
It continued: “An inspection of the vehicle revealed a dark male slumped forward in the driver’s seat. Emergency Medical Services were summoned and following their examination of the male he was pronounced lifeless.”
Police said an investigation into the matter is ongoing.