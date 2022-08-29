Man found dead believed to be victim of dog attack

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The man found dead on a sidewalk in the capital over the weekend may have been attacked by dogs, according to police.
Officers found a man believed to be in his late 50s to early 60s lying on the sidewalk on the southern side of Palm Tree Avenue around 4:00 am on Saturday.
The victim’s body reportedly had severe injuries to his lower extremities that appear to be consistent with bite marks.
Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said: “Police are actively investigating and encouraging members of the public who have overly aggressive or uncontrollable dogs that they cannot restrain in aggressive situations or circumstances, consistently bark, are always agitated, fight, create disturbances with other animals, or try to attack people, to ensure their yards are properly secured and enclosed to prevent their animals escaping.
“Members of the public are reminded that all dogs should be licensed and can visit the Department of Agriculture, Gladstone Road to pay the requisite fee of $6.72. Failure to license your animal will result in the owner/s being fined in the amount of $250.00.”
For more information regarding breaches of the Animal Control Act residents are encouraged to contact the Royal Bahamas Police Force K-9 Unit @ 397-9600, or 397-9635, or Animal Control Unit at @325 -1178.