Man drowns in waters off Mangrove Cay, Andros

Preliminary reports indicate that two men dove into the waters at Mangrove Cay to retrieve two small fishing vessels that had become unattached from their 42 ft. fishing vessel around 6.30pm.

One of the men, a 52-year-old of Pinewood Gardens reportedly surfaced a short time later; however, the second man could not be located.

“Police along with local mariners conducted a search of the area and around 10:45 am on Sunday 31st July 2022, discovered the body of the second male in waters 300 yards off Little Harbour Creek, Mangrove Cay,” read a police statement.

“Police are investigating and appealing to boaters, as the crawfish season commences, to adhere to the advisory provided by the Meteorology Department, and to ensure that their vessels are equipped with the necessary safety devices, needed to preserve life.”