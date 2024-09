NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are urging residents to check on their loved ones after an unidentified male believed to be in his early 40s was found floating in the Coral Harbour Canal in the area of Gregory Close on Saturday.

According to police, they received reports around 10:30 am of a body lying face-up in waters at the Coral Harbour canal.

Superintendent Dino Josey said that no visible injuries were found on the body and the male has yet to be indentified.