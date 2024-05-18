Man drowns at floating bar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Eleuthera are investigating an alleged drowning of a 39-year-old male resident on Friday 17th May, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 6:00 p.m., police were notified that the victim, while in the area of Palmetto Point, fell overboard from a floating bar. He was retrieved from the water in an unresponsive state; however, CPR was administered until his arrival at the local clinic, where he was examined by the medical doctor, who found no signs of life and pronounced him dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations continue.