MAN DOWN: Father of two dies in possible gang-related shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two children were left fatherless after a man was shot alongside his friend on 8th Street, the Grove yesterday.

Relatives identified the victim as Vernal ‘Boss’ Stubbs.

Two men in their 30s were reportedly standing outside of a turquoise-colored residence before two gunmen approached them in a car and began shooting sometime after 5pm.

On scene, Superintendent Audley Peters said: “On the arrival of the first responders, we met a white jeep on the eastern side of 8th street with two males on the inside suffering from gunshot wounds.”

He told the media the incident could be gang-related.

“It is a possibility that it is,” Peters said.

“We really can’t confirm that until we put all the information together to come to that conclusion.”

Peters said Emergency Medical Services transported one of the men to the hospital, but the other had succumbed to his injuries.

According to family members, the father of two lived in the area his entire life and had just completed the construction of his home.

A woman, who claimed to be a family friend, said: “He doesn’t bother with anybody. He is a well-respected person, and people love him.

“You could get the shirt off his back, so for something like to happen, we never would’ve thought it would happen to him.”

Another woman, who claimed to be the victim’s sister, said she was left speechless.

She said: “All I say, they take away one of my heart away from me. They take away my baby.

“I don’t know what to say… I have too much love for my brothers.”

His death marks the country’s 22nd murder for 2022.

The other victim’s condition was unknown, but family members lamented that he was in the car too long before being transported to the hospital.

Police appealed with members of the public for assistance in the investigation into this matter by calling 328-TIPS(8477).