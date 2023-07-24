Man dies on Abaco following collision with flat bed truck

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 37-year-old Abaco man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the rear of a flatbed truck Saturday night according to police.

The incident took place at approximately 9:25 pm Saturday night on the S.C Bootle Highway.

According to reports, a white 2014 Hino flatbed truck driven by an adult male from Dundas Town, Abaco was traveling west along S.C. Bootle Highway when the male driver of a Dodge Dakota truck from Murphy Town, Abaco who was also traveling west lost control, colliding into the rear of the flatbed truck.

The driver of the Dodge Dakota truck received severe injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the local medical doctor.

Investigations into this latest incident are ongoing.