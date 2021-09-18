Man dies in Intl. Bazaar shooting

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — A man is dead following a fight at a bar in the International Bazaar that left two other men seriously injured last night.

The Police Control Room received a report of a shooting incident at a bar situated in the International Bazaar shortly after 11pm, according to a statement.

“Officers’ responded and initial investigations revealed, that a group of young men was involved in a physical altercation,” the statement read.

“As a result, two adult males received gunshot injuries about the body and one adult male received stab wound injuries. The victims were transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital via private vehicle to seek medical attention. The Doctor examined the victims and pronounced one of the shooting victims dead. Two adult males are in police custody assisting with this investigation.”

It added: “Investigations are being continued.”