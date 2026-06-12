Man dies in hospital following McQuay Street shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, June 11th 2026, resulting in the death of an adult male.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 10:00 p.m., officers were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to multiple gunshots in the area of McQuay Street, off Nassau Street. Moments later, an anonymous caller reported that a male had been shot multiple times at the same location.

Police responded swiftly and discovered an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services personnel attended the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after 11:00 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates that the victim was sitting on a porch speaking with another male when a lone gunman approached and opened fire. The suspect, described as wearing a blue hoodie and a black mask, discharged multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Investigators are actively working to identify and apprehend the individual responsible. The

investigation is ongoing.