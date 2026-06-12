Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Man dies in hospital following McQuay Street shooting

0
SHARES
71
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, June 11th 2026, resulting in the death of an adult male.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 10:00 p.m., officers were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to multiple gunshots in the area of McQuay Street, off Nassau Street. Moments later, an anonymous caller reported that a male had been shot multiple times at the same location.

Police responded swiftly and discovered an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services personnel attended the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after 11:00 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates that the victim was sitting on a porch speaking with another male when a lone gunman approached and opened fire. The suspect, described as wearing a blue hoodie and a black mask, discharged multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Investigators are actively working to identify and apprehend the individual responsible. The
investigation is ongoing.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture