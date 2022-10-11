Man dies in Abaco collision

BLACK WOOD, ABACO — Police are investigating a traffic collision that claimed the life of a man in North Abaco on Sunday.

According to police, officers at the Marsh Harbour Police Station received a report of a traffic accident in the area of Black Wood shortly after 8pm.

A silver 2008 Honda vehicle was reportedly traveling west on S.C. Bootle Highway and collided with a yellow 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling east.

The Honda was driven by a man with a woman passenger, and the Chevrolet was driven by a man who was accompanied by another man.

According to police, Emergency Medical Services reportedly attended the scene and found the driver of the Honda vehicle to have no signs of life. The other driver and passengers were all transported to the local clinic for their injuries.