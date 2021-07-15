Man dies after highway collision

There have been 16 traffic fatalities this year so far

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A male passenger of a Toyota RAV4 SUV was killed after the vehicle collided with a stationary Mack truck on Charles W Saunders Highway, police reported.

Eyewitness News understands the Mack truck was parked on the side of the highway as a tractor was collecting debris and workmen were repairing the sidewalk at the time.

According to Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters, the male driver of the RAV4 and another woman, who are in their late 20s and early 30s respectively, were transported to hospital.

Peters advised that the RAV4 was traveling east along the highway at the time of the incident.

He said it “appears that speed was a factor, based on the evidence”, but noted that alcohol did not appear to be a factor thus far.

Peters was unable to say whether the driver or passengers were wearing seatbelts.

He said witnesses were assisting the police with their investigation.

When asked about the stationary Mack truck that was partially on the highway, Peters said: “The investigations will take that to a specific place.

“At that time, a judgment will be made.”

Officer in Charge of Road Traffic Assistant Superintendent Mario Sweeting pleaded with motorists to “drive with courtesy, with patience and to obey the traffic, speed regulations”.

He said: “The accident took a turn for the worse…

“As it stands now, we are in the initial stages of the investigation and in due time, an outcome will be [made known] from this accident.”

This marks the 16th traffic fatality for the year in The Bahamas and the fourth on New Providence.

Peters said in recent weeks, authorities have observed an increase in motorists speeding, though he did not account for the cause.

He again urged motorists to drive within the speed limit, noting that speeding can be attributed to the majority of traffic accidents.

The speed limit on the highway is 30 miles per hour.