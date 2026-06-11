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Man dies after falling from roof while trimming tree

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the accidental death of a 46-year-old man who reportedly fell from the roof of a residence on Palm Beach Street, north of Cordeaux Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said they received reports shortly after 4:00 p.m. that a man had fallen from a roof and was unresponsive. Responding officers found him lying beside a blue wooden house with what appeared to be a wound to the right side of his chest.

Emergency Medical Services personnel confirmed that he showed no signs of life.

Investigators believe the deceased had been trimming a tree while standing on the roof when he lost his balance and fell onto a protruding piece of steel extending from a nearby wall, sustaining fatal injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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