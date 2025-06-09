Watch ILTV Live
Man dies after fall from mango tree

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who fell from a mango tree on Kim’s Crescent, off Baillou Hill Road, on Monday, June 9, 2025.

Initial reports indicate the man was picking mangoes when he fell and sustained injuries. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene but found no signs of life.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 911, the nearest station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

