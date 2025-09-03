Man Dies After Experiencing Difficulties While Swimming

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found unresponsive on Tuesday afternoon, in the South Beach Canal area.

According to reports, the man had been swimming with friends when he experienced difficulties in the water. He was assisted to shore and CPR was administered, but no vital signs of life were detected.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3, 919, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).