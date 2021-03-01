Man dead in Exuma traffic accident on February 21

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on Exuma are investigating the circumstances surrounding a traffic accident that left a man dead last week Sunday.

Family members of the victim reached out to Eyewitness News this week, advising they had not received any police report on the incident.

Police included the report in their daily press release on Friday.

Police advised that shortly before 10pm on February 21, a caller contacted the George Town Police Station and reported a traffic accident in the settlement of Hermitage.