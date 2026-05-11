Man critical after alleged family dispute turns violent in Chippingham

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 44-year-old man is in critical condition after he was allegedly stabbed during a violent altercation involving relatives in the Chippingham area on Sunday evening. Police said the injured man arrived at the Nassau Street Police Station shortly after 5 p.m. suffering from multiple stab wounds and reported being involved in a dispute with a male relative and two other men known to him.

Investigators later went to a residence on Albury Street, where a male reportedly told officers he intervened after the victim allegedly confronted his mother while armed with a sharp object. The suspect claimed he disarmed the man and stabbed him during the confrontation before surrendering the weapon to police. He was arrested as investigations continue.