NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 31 year old man was shot multiple times about the body at his residence in South Beach on Datura Avenue off Oxford Drive shortly after 12pm on Tuesday, according to ASP Markell’s Pinder.

Authorities says the victim, who was known to police, was chased into his home and killed.

Police say a firearm and ammunition were retrieved from the crime scene.

Investigation are ongoing in this matter.