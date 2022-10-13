Man charged with shooting off-duty cop

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An 18-year-old man was yesterday arraigned in Magistrate Court in connection with the shooting of an off-duty police officer.

Latoriano Mackey of Lily of the Valley Corner is accused of shooting Constable 3907 Horace Albury Jr. shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, October 4.

According to police, preliminary reports revealed that two men, one of whom was allegedly armed with a handgun entered John Chea #2 located Wulff Road east of Mount Royal Avenue, and demanded cash.

The suspects were reportedly startled by an off-duty officer and subsequently shot him.

Mackey was arrested a short time following the incident in the area of Fritz Lane with a weapon allegedly used in the incident.

Due to the nature of the offence, Mackey was not required to enter a plea and denied bail.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until December 16.