Man charged with murder, attempted murder and endangering lives of two witnesses

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man charged in a Magistrate’s Court today with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with the intent to endanger the lives of two witnesses, was remanded to the Department of Correction Services.

Sean Higgs, 26, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Higgs has been accused of the murder of Kendrick Ferguson, who was shot dead on Lincoln Boulevard, near Homestead Avenue, on February 8.

Prosecutors alleged Higgs attempted to murder Ramerro Rolle on March 14.

He was also accused of possession of an unlicensed firearm with the intent to endanger the life of Israel Vassor on March 7.

It is further alleged that Higgs was in possession of an unlicensed handgun on March 7 with the intent to endanger the lives of two witnesses, referred to as witness “Alpha” and witness “Bravo”.

The names of the witnesses were withheld to protect their identity.

Ferguson-Pratt advised the prosecution that she did not have in her possession an application for witness anonymity.

Higgs was not required to enter a plea to the charges as the matter will proceed via a voluntary bill of indictment on June 8 at noon.