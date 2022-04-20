Man charged in barbershop murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was charged in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday with the murder of Michael Beckford.

Beckford was shot dead while at a barbershop on April 3.

Javaughn Charlton, 21, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

According to police reports, the victim was a patron of the barbershop sometime before 4pm when an armed man walked in and shot him.

The barbershop was located on the second floor of a commercial building.

The matter is expected to proceed via a voluntary bill of indictment.

Javar Ferguson, 24, also appeared before the chief magistrate to answer to charges of attempted murders.

Prosecutors allege that Ferguson was in possession of a firearm while on Dumping Ground Corner on March 6, and while concerned with another, attempted to endanger the life of Jawuan Armbrister.

Robin Ferguson, 21, of Exuma, was also charged with Armbrister’s attempted murder.

Meanwhile, Michael Anderson, 47, was charged with purposely aiding and abetting in committing the attempted murder of Donald Brown.