Man carjacked at gunpoint on Robinson Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police are investigating an armed robbery that left a man without his vehicle early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 7:00 a.m. on April 11, 2026, the victim was sitting inside his locked vehicle in a parking lot along Robinson Road when he was approached by an armed suspect. The gunman reportedly pointed a firearm at the victim and ordered him out of the car.

Fearing for his life, the victim complied. The suspect then stole a 2006 Nissan Note along with personal belongings and fled south.

Investigations are ongoing.