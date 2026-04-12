Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Man carjacked at gunpoint on Robinson Road

0
SHARES
179
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police are investigating an armed robbery that left a man without his vehicle early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 7:00 a.m. on April 11, 2026, the victim was sitting inside his locked vehicle in a parking lot along Robinson Road when he was approached by an armed suspect. The gunman reportedly pointed a firearm at the victim and ordered him out of the car.

Fearing for his life, the victim complied. The suspect then stole a 2006 Nissan Note along with personal belongings and fled south.

Investigations are ongoing.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture