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Man bound for Haiti arrested at LPIA for failing to declare $16,300 in US currency

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 43-year-old man travelling to Haiti was arrested at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) on Saturday, 16th May 2026, after allegedly failing to declare $16,300 in US currency.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 6:00 a.m., officers on duty at the Domestic Passenger Screening Area observed a male passenger travelling to Haiti behaving suspiciously while carrying a green pouch. Officers approached the individual, informed him that he was suspected of possessing prohibited items and undeclared currency, and that they wished to search him.

The male complied and was escorted to a designated search room. During the search, officers discovered a substantial amount of cash inside the green pouch. The money was counted in the presence of the male and totalled $16,300 in US currency.

The male reportedly admitted that he had not declared the funds to Bahamas Customs. As a result, he was arrested, cautioned, and taken into police custody. The cash was seized as part of the investigation.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Branch will continue the investigation into this matter. 

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