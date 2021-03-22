Man believed to be in his 50s killed in his home, found in doorway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was killed in his home on Wilson Track off Wulff Road shortly after 5am this morning, police said.

ASP Audley Peters, police press liaison, said officers received reports of a shooting and arrived at the home to find a man, believed to be in his early 50s, in his doorway.

Peters said initial investigations revealed that early that morning, someone knocked at the door, and as the victim attempted to open it, the assailant pried the door open and shot him in the head.

He said police currently have no motive for the killing.

While Peters confirmed there is CCTV in the area, he could not indicate whether footage will garner any leads.

He made an appeal to members of the public with information to contact police and to report any individuals who they believe may have illegal firearms.

“The next person may be you or your relative, so it’s everybody’s responsibility to take an active role in policing their communities.”