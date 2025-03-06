Man attempts jump from Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Wednesday March 5, 2025, an investigation was launched into an alleged suicide attempt that occurred in the area of East Bay Street.

According to initial reports, officers from Central Division arrived at the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge just before 1:00 p.m. where they met a male attempting to jump off the bridge.

Police were able to successfully intervene prudently to prevent him from harming himself, investigators said.

The 34-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical evaluation.