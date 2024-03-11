Man assaulted and robbed at bar in Bimini

A man was confronted by a group of men at a bar in Bimini on Sunday and was allegedly assaulted and robbed.

According to police the bar patron was at the local establishment around 10:40 p.m. when he was accosted by a group of males who reportedly assaulted and robbed him of a large sum of cash as well as other personal belongings.

Police are appealing to members of the public to contact 911, 919, the police station in Bimini, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477) with any information related to this incident.