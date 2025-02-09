Man arrested in stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred at a residence on Cowpen Road on Saturday, 8th February 2025, after 4:00 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, two men got into a verbal altercation, which turned physical, resulting in one of the men being stabbed in the abdomen. Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where he is listed in serious condition. A 29-year-old man was arrested on the scene and is assisting with the investigation.