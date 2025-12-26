Man arrested in illegal firearm and & $20,000 worth of suspected cocaine seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Thursday, 25th December 2025, officers attached to the North Eastern Division confiscated an illegal firearm and approximately 2.2 pounds of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $20,000, resulting in the arrest of a 50-year-old male.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 12:00 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a routine stop-and-search of a vehicle occupied by a lone male in the Twynam Heights area. The driver of a grey Mitsubishi Lancer, registration number AW9830, failed to stop, prompting a brief pursuit.

During the pursuit, the driver discarded two objects from the vehicle into nearby bushes along Cornish Hen Road and Lancaster Road. The pursuit eventually concluded at the intersection of Mackey Street and Ivanhoe Road, where officers searched the suspect, his vehicle, and the areas where the objects were discarded.

The search resulted in the discovery of a firearm containing ammunition and the suspected cocaine. Consequently, the male suspect was arrested and is assisting police with their investigation.

Investigations into this matter continue.