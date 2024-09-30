Man arrested in Grand Bahama for gun possession

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In Grand Bahama, officers from Operation Falcon Claw confiscated an unlicensed firearm on Monday September 30, 2024, and arrested a 42-year-old male in connection with this matter.

According to preliminary reports, around 1:00 a.m. officers at a business establishment on Beachway Drive observed a male acting suspiciously while approaching his parked black Chevrolet truck.

The officers reportedly detained the male, conducted a search of his vehicle and discovered the weapon inside which resulted in his arrest, police said.

The Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force will continue investigations into this matter.