Man arrested in firearm seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-On Sunday, December 15, 2024, Operation Blitz officers arrested a 27-year-old man on Cordeaux Avenue after recovering a firearm.
According to initial reports, officers acted on information and arrived at a bar around 2:00 a.m. to search a suspect. During the search, they found a loaded firearm in his possession, leading to his arrest.
Operation Blitz is a joint initiative involving the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and the Bahamas Immigration Department.
