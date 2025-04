NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Friday, April 18, 2025, a 33-year-old man was taken into police custody following the seizure of a firearm on Deveaux Street.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 8:30 p.m., officers attached to Operation Black Scorpion observed a suspicious male in a yard while on mobile patrol. As a result, they approached and conducted a search, during which they discovered a firearm containing ammunition in his possession. He was subsequently arrested. The investigation is ongoing.