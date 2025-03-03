Watch ILTV Live
Man arrested in connection with abduction

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the abduction of a 63- year-old female by a male known to her.

Preliminary reports suggest that on Sunday March 2, 2025, the victim arrived at her residence. Authorities said when she attempted to exit her vehicle, she was confronted by a man known to her who demanded
that she get back in the car and drive to a particular park.

Investigators said that the woman, being in fear for her life complied, however, while enroute the man reportedly stabbed her in the left arm multiple times.

Authorities said the woman was able to escape from the culprit, which resulted in the vehicle crashing.

Police responded to the scene and arrested the 52-year-old male suspect.

In addition, Emergency Medical Services assessed the victim and transported her to the hospital for medical attention.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

