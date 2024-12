NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 41-year-old male was arrested on Thursday December 18, 2024, in connection with the recent assault of a female at Poinciana Avenue and Baillou Hill Road, which gained attention on social media.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday, 17th December, 2024, after 2:00 p.m., when the victim was attacked by an unknown male after exiting a jitney.

The suspect is in custody as investigation continues.