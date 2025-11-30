Man arrested for firearm and ammunition in Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Saturday, November 29th, 2025, police officers in Eleuthera conducted a special targeted operation resulting in the arrest of a 31-year-old male and the recovery of a firearm in Hatchet Bay.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 6:00 p.m., officers observed a male individual discard an object upon noticing their presence. Officers approached the suspect and conducted a search of the surrounding area, during which they recovered a firearm with ammunition. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody. The investigation remains ongoing.