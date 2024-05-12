NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 36-year-old man is in police custody regarding the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl that occurred on Sunday 12th May, 2024 at a home on Third Street, The Grove.
According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. and involved an adult male who is known to the teen girl.
The Criminal Investigation Department will continue investigations into this incident.
Man arrested for the alleged sexual assault of teen
