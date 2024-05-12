Man arrested for the alleged sexual assault of teen

Genea Noel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 36-year-old man is in police custody regarding the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl that occurred on Sunday 12th May, 2024 at a home on Third Street, The Grove.
According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. and involved an adult male who is known to the teen girl.
The Criminal Investigation Department will continue investigations into this incident.

