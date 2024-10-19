Man arrested following armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are questioning a 29-year-old male in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, October 18, 2024, on Martin Close off Cowpen Road.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 7:00 p.m., the victim was confronted by a male known to him, who produced a sharp instrument and robbed him of his personal belongings. Officers responded swiftly and arrested the 29-year-old suspect at a residence on Martin Close, successfully recovering the stolen property.

Investigations are ongoing.