Man arrested following altercation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have arrested a man following an altercation on the Prince George Wharf on Friday afternoon.

This after video on the fight went viral depicting three adult males involved in a physical dispute on Prince George Wharf.

According to police, a 33-year-old male has filed an official complaint in connection with the incident.

Following this incident, police arrested a 27-year-old from Malcolm Road and are actively looking for the second male involved.

Although no injuries were reported in this incident, police wish to warn the general public that fighting is a criminal offense, and anyone found in violation will face prosecution before the Magistrate’s Court.

Police strongly urge individuals to consider alternative methods for resolving conflicts such as active listening, staying calm, and prioritizing solutions.

If there is a breakdown in communication, please reach out to the nearest police station or dial 911 or 919 for further assistance.