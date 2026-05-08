Man arrested after police seize illegal firearm and ammunition during raid off Carmichael Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 51-year-old man is in police custody after officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by the Canine Section, confiscated an illegal firearm and ammunition during a search operation on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 2:00 p.m., officers acting on information received and armed with a search warrant proceeded to an unpainted residence on Penfold Court off Carmichael Road. Police conducted a search of the home for dangerous drugs and firearms in the presence of the sole male occupant.

During the search, officers discovered and confiscated a firearm fitted with an extended magazine along with a quantity of ammunition. The 51-year-old occupant was subsequently taken into custody and cautioned in connection with the matter.

Investigations are ongoing.