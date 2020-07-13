Man arrested after forcing kiss on minor boy

According to reports, a woman was at a party when she was told by her son that a man forcibly held him, and kissed him on the mouth.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 9pm.

“When the child attempted to scream and break free, the adult covered its mouth and fled the scene,” read the police statement.

“Officers from the Operations Unit acting on information went to a residence in central New Providence where they arrested a male suspect for Indecent Assault. Investigation into this matter continues.”