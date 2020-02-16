Man arrested after body found with stab wounds

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have one man in custody after they discovered the body of another man with multiple stab wounds early Sunday morning.

Superintendent Shanta Knowles said the deceased was discovered at Ross Corner off East Street shortly after 2am.

The victim could not be revived by paramedics, and was pronounced dead at the scene, Knowles said.

“A short time later,” Knowles said, “police acting on intelligence went to residence on Ross Corner where, they arrested an adult male in connection with this incident.”

Investigations are ongoing.