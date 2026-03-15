Man and woman hospitalized after Green Castle shooting; three men arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Eleuthera are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, March 14th, 2026, in Green Castle, leaving a man and a woman hospitalized.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 9:30 p.m., police received information about a shooting at an establishment in the Green Castle area. Officers responded and learned that the occupants of a yellow vehicle pulled up to the location off Queen’s Highway and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

As a result of the incident, a 27-year-old man sustained a gunshot injury to the groin, while a 30-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Both victims were taken to a local clinic for initial medical treatment and were later airlifted to New Providence for further care. Their conditions are reported to be stable.

Following the incident, police arrested three men, ages 46, 39, and 32, in connection with the shooting. Officers also recovered the vehicle used by the suspects in this incident, along with a firearm.

The investigation continues.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist with this investigation. Anyone with relevant details is asked to contact 911, 919, or the nearest police station on Eleuthera. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS at 300-8476.