Man and woman charged in connection with death of four-year-old Bella Walker

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Darion Smith, 33, and Ostonya Walker, 29, the mother of four-year-old D’Onya “Bella” Walker, who died last Friday as a result of blunt force trauma, were arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The pair appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Prosecutors alleged that on November 5, Smith intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of Bella.

He was charged with one count of murder and one count of cruelty to children.

Prosecutors also accused Walker of cruelty to children by permitting Bella to be abused in a manner that caused the girl unnecessary suffering and injury to her health, and by exposing her to grievous harm on the day of her death.

The pair was not required to enter a plea.

The prosecution advised the court that it intended to proceed with the charges as a joint matter.

Walker’s twin sister, Cara, sat in the gallery of the court.

Smith and Walker, who remained stoic during their arraignment, were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The defendants will return to court on December 17 for a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

While the prosecution was uncertain if the VBI would be prepared at that time, the chief magistrate said the nature and seriousness of the offenses may move the director of public prosecutions (DPP) to expedite the matter and she was not minded to adjourn to a date beyond December as she wished to have the matter return to her court in earnest.

She made clear that she was not able to speak to what the DPP will do, but believes the matter could be fast-tracked.

According to police, Bella died in hospital as a result of blunt force trauma to her body, which caused multiple fractures.