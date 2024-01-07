Man and teen girl killed in separate shootings as spate of homicides continues

The murder count is now at eight for the year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The new year continues to witness a disturbing surge in violent incidents, marked by a spate of homicides as two more murders were recorded in the capital on Saturday.

These latest incidents bring the number of homicides recorded in the country this year to 8.

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was fatally shot around 2:30 pm Saturday in the vicinity of East Street North. According to preliminary reports, when responding officers arrived at the location, they found the victim lying at the base of a stairwell suffering from gunshot injuries to his upper torso.

Emergency medical personnel were summoned to the scene, where they assessed the victim and pronounced him dead. Acting on intelligence, officers from the Mobile Division (Saturation Patrols), searched a nearby property where they discovered and subsequently seized a firearm with ammunition believed to be connected to the fatal shooting.

Police are uncertain of the circumstances surrounding this incident and are seeking the whereabouts of one of the suspects connected to this incident, who was dressed in a black jacket and black tam and fled in a cream-colored Nissan vehicle traveling south on East Street.

In the second incident which occurred before midnight, police say a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in Nassau Village, marking the second fatal shooting in that community in as many days.