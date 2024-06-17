Man allegedly robbed of vehicle outside of his residence

June 17, 2024
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have launched an investigation into an armed robbery that took place on Sunday 16th June, 2024, outside a residence off Charles Saunders Highway, sometime around 9:00 pm.

Initial reports indicate that around 9:00 p.m., the victim exited a home and was confronted by a gunman who robbed him of his gray Mazda Demio L/P AJ5630.

The culprit left the scene traveling north towards Nassau Village, police said.

Anyone possessing information about this armed robbery is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Additionally, anonymous tips are welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

