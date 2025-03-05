Man accused of multiple crimes might get off scott free

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Amid public fear and outrage over the possible release of an accused killer whose trial is pending, local defense attorney Ramona Farquharson-Seymour insisted that “being charged by the police does not mean you are guilty.”

While she is not representing the accused, she sought to lay explain the facts to the general public as Braheem Charlton, a man accused of two murders, two attempted murders and an armed robbery could be released from prison on bail if his trial does not begin in May. Charlton has been in custody since 2021, weeks after allegedly committing the murders. A Supreme Court judge made that ruling – one that, many believe, speaks to an even greater issue at play which is accused offenders being released into the public after being held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) beyond the reasonable three-year period.

The issue also highlights the backlog in criminal cases among other contributing factors that lead to undecided trials dates, forcing judges to make unwelcome decisions.

However, Farquharson-Seymour also placed the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions under a microscope for the role it seemingly plays in cases not being tried during the reasonable time period.

She said: “The more serious the crime, to me, the more swiftly you ought to act and that being the D.P.P.”

Farquharson-Seymour suggested that there seems to be hindrances on the DPP’s that affect cases going to trial, despite prosecutors having “cogent evidence.”

She added: “Often times the courts are ready, the jury pool is there, defense counsel is ready… let’s get it on. Get your witness and let’s bring it on.”

Meanwhile, residents’ opposition to Charlton’s potential bail release continues to mount, given that authorities have highlighted a trend where accused killers are often targeted by their rivals once released from prison or continue their life of crime.