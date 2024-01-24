Man, 64, shot in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a shooting incident that left an adult male suffering serious injuries.

Preliminary reports reveal that sometime around 7 pm on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, a 64-year-old male was at a residence situated on Oleander Street, when he was approached by a male known to him who initiated a physical altercation with him.

Following the altercation, the known male produced and discharged a firearm shooting the 64-year-old male in the left shoulder, police said.

Emergency medical services technicians were called to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital.

The victim is currently listed in serious but stable condition, authorities confirmed.

Two adult males were taken into police custody and are assisting with the investigation.