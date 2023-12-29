Man, 36, taken into custody in conenction with fatal stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 36-year-old man has been taken into custody by the police after voluntarily surrendering himself in connection with a fatal stabbing incident that occurred on Thursday.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 9:30 pm, the 36-year-old suspect was involved in a dispute with a 50-year-old man. The dispute escalated, resulting in the suspect producing a knife and stabbing the victim in the head before fleeing the scene. Moments later, the suspect turned himself in to police and was subsequently arrested in the area of Meadow and Nassau Streets.

The victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, but he later succumbed to his injuries