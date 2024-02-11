NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Suspected ecstasy pills, an assortment of ammunition along with suspected marijuana, were discovered by police at a residence in Dignity Gardens on Saturday.
Police have since arrested a 35-year-old male who was the sole occupant of the home. It’s reported that on Saturday 10th February 2024, around 5:30 p.m., officers from the Southwestern Division and K-9 Unit, acting on information, executed a search warrant on the residence. The drugs and ammunition were seized however their estimated weight and street value have yet to be determined. Investigations are ongoing.
Man, 35, in custody over drugs and ammunition seizure
