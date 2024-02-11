Man, 35, in custody over drugs and ammunition seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Suspected ecstasy pills, an assortment of ammunition along with suspected marijuana, were discovered by police at a residence in Dignity Gardens on Saturday.

Police have since arrested a 35-year-old male who was the sole occupant of the home. It’s reported that on Saturday 10th February 2024, around 5:30 p.m., officers from the Southwestern Division and K-9 Unit, acting on information, executed a search warrant on the residence. The drugs and ammunition were seized however their estimated weight and street value have yet to be determined. Investigations are ongoing.