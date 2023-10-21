Man, 32, arraigned for killing man on bail for murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 32-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday, charged in the shooting death of a man who was killed in Chippingham last week.

Dennis Mather appeared before Court #5, Magistrates Court for the murder of 44-year-old Dennis Basden.

Basden was gunned down on October 13, 2023, at Tyler Street in Chippingham. Around 6 a.m that day police say they received an alert from the “ShotSpotter” technology, indicating gunshots in the vicinity of Tyler Street off Boyd Road. Responding officers found Basden near the door of his burgundy Nissan Cube, unresponsive.

Preliminary reports suggested that as Basden was about to enter his vehicle, a black Nissan Note pulled up beside him, and its occupants opened fire, resulting in him being shot multiple times. Basden died at the scene. He was on bail at the time for a prior murder case, relating to the June 30, 2015 murder of Taraz Hanna at Wilson Tract.

Mather was not required to enter a plea during his court appearance before Magistrate Raquel Whymms. Bail was denied, and he is scheduled to return to court on January 22, 2024 when prosecutors will present a voluntary bill of indictment.